Confirmed Officials: Al Hilal vs Chelsea | Club World Cup

Chelsea face Al Hilal in the Club World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday 9 February and it will be refereed by Cesar Ramos at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

The Blues come into the match off the back of a 2-1 extra time victory over Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup whilst Al Hilal triumphed over Al Jazira, 6-1 in the second round of the Club World Cup.

And now, the officials for the clash have been confirmed.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Cesar Ramos will be the referee for the Club World Cup clash - which is live on E4 for UK fans.

FIFA confirmed the officials for the semi finals, which will see Ramos take charge of the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

He took charge of Al Hilal's last match, against Al Jizira in the tournament.

Referee: Cesar Ramos

Assistants: Alberto Morin, Miguel Hernandez

Fourth official: Clement Turpin

VAR: Mauro Vigliano

Assistant VAR: Nicolas Gallo

