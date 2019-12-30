Confirmed Officials: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea | Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion versus Chelsea in the Premier League will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for the Blues' visit to the south coast to mark the start of 2020.

Stuart Attwell has been confirmed as the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.

----------

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Lee Betts, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Gavin Ward

VAR: David Coote

Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday

Chelsea beat the Seagulls two nil when the sides met back in September for the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge. Getty Images

----------

Statistics

Stuart Attwell has refereed on 10 occasions in the Premier League this season [50% attendance] - only officiated one game which Chelsea have been involved in; Chelsea vs. Sheffield United back in August. He has yet to referee a game which has involved Brighton.

In the 10 games officiated, Attwell has handed out 46 yellow card [average of 4.6 yellows a game], with one turning to a red card. However, he has yet to hand out a straight red card in the Premier League this season.

Over the course of the 10 games, Stuart Attwell has awarded two penalty kicks.

Draws have been the outcome on the majority of occasions which have involved Stuart Attwell. Only on one occasion has the home side won, whereas a draw has occurred five times and the away side has won 40% of the games refereed by Attwell.

----------

Recent Form: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion - WLLDD

Chelsea - WLWLW

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on Chelsea turning their form around following Arsenal victory

----------

Chelsea travel south to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday, live on BT Sport. You can follow it here with live reaction on SI.com.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube