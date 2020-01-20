Absolute Chelsea
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea versus Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday 21st January will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge

The Premier League confirmed the officials for the London derby between the Blues and Arsenal.

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for the league clash - which is live on BT Sport.

----------

Referee: Stuart Attwell 

Assistants: Ian Hussin, Richard West

Fourth official: David Coote

VAR: Paul Tierney

Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis

----------

Statistics

  • Chelsea have won six of the past seven league meetings at Stamford Bridge, drawing the other.
  • The Blues have won three of their four London derbies this term - the exception being a home defeat by West Ham.
  • Frank Lampard is looking to become the first English Chelsea manager to do the league double against Arsenal since Dave Sexton in 1969-70.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard previews London derby clash against Arsenal.

----------

  • The Gunners have won just one of their last 10 away league games [D6, L3].
  • Arsenal's last league triumph at Stamford Bridge was a 5-3 victory in October 2011. Mikel Arteta started that game, while Frank Lampard scored the opening goal for the Blues.
  • Arsenal have dropped 13 Premier League points from winning positions this season, with seven of those coming since Arteta was appointed head coach.

----------

Can Chelsea bounce back from the defeat against Newcastle United, or will Arsenal get revenge on the Blues and stop Frank Lampard's side from securing the league double? Let us know your predictions down below!

----------

