Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea versus Aston Villa in the Premier League will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. 

The Premier League confirmed the officials for the Blues' home game at the beginning of the festive period. 

Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for the December clash - which is live on Amazon Prime.

----------

Referee: Chris Kavanagh 

Assistants: Daniel Cook, Sian Massey-Ellis

Fourth official: Darren England

VAR: David Coote

Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton

----------

Statistics

Chris Kavanagh has refereed 11 times in the Premier League [78.5% attendance] and has so far brandished 36 yellow cards. An average of over three yellow cards per game. 

He is yet to show a red card this season in the Premier League, however Kavanagh has given four penalties this term.

In all of the 11 Premier League games Chris Kavanagh has officiated, a goal has been scored in all of them, with each game averaging over two goals scored. 

The outcomes of the games Kavanagh has refereed, the home side has come out on top five times to the away side's four. 

----------

Recent Form: Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Chelsea - LLWWW

Aston Villa - DWLLL

----------

Can Chelsea end their two-game losing streak by handing Dean Smith's side another defeat on the road this season on Wednesday?

----------

Chelsea host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday, live on Amazon Prime. You can follow it here with live coverage on SI.com.

----------

