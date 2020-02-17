Absolute Chelsea
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea versus Manchester United on Monday 17th February will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for the league clash between the Blues and Manchester United.

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for the meeting between fourth and ninth - which is live on Sky Sports.

----------

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Stuart Attwell

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

----------

Statistics

  • Chelsea have lost just one of their past 17 Premier League home games against Manchester United (W10, D6).
  • The Blues are the only club to have won more Premier League matches against United than they have lost - 18 victories, 16 defeats.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard provides Chelsea team news ahead of Manchester United clash. 

----------

  • Chelsea have won just one of their past five league matches [D3, L1].
  • Manchester United have lost three of their last five top-flight games, winning just one league fixture in 2020 so far.
  • Manchester United could lose their first three league away matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1981.
  • United have kept just one clean sheet in their 12 away games in the top flight this season.

----------

Can Chelsea extend their gap in fourth spot and put another step in the right direction in qualifying for the Champions League next season? Let us know your thoughts below.

----------

