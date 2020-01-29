Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Leicester City versus Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday 1st February will be refereed by Lee Mason at the King Power Stadium. 

The Premier League confirmed the officials for the league clash between the Foxes and Frank Lampard's side.

Lee Mason will be the referee for the meeting between third and fourth - which is live on BT Sport.

----------

Referee: Lee Mason

Assistants: Simon Long, Mark Scholes

Fourth official: Oliver Langford

VAR: Graham Scott

Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday

----------

This will be the first game in which Lee Mason has officiated a game involving Chelsea this season in the Premier League.

----------

Statistics

  • Leicester City have won 8 of their last 12 home games in the Premier League this season.
  • The Foxes score on average of 2.17 goals per game in the Premier League this season.
  • Brendan Rodgers' side concede a goal a game on average in the Premier League.
MasonMount1808abcd-0
Mason Mount cooly slotted away in the previous meeting between the two sides at Stamford Bridge back in August.Getty Images
  • Chelsea have won 7 of their last 12 away games in the Premier League this season.
  • Frank Lampard's side score on average of 1.71 goals per game so far in the Premier League this season after 24 games. 
  • The Blues concede on average of 1.33 times per game in the 2019-20 Premier League.

----------

Going off of the statistics, the game is set to have goals in it on Saturday with both sides free-scoring, but have also having shown signs of conceding. 

----------

Can Chelsea end their run of two games without victory in the Premier League against Leicester City on Saturday? Let us know your predictions for the game below!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Leicester City play host to Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

The latest on Tariq Lamptey's future at Chelsea

Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey has a decision to make - whether to stick with Chelsea and extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, or twist and to depart the club on the expiration of his current deal.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea make contact for out-of-contract Napoli forward Dries Mertens

Chelsea have made their move to bring in a new forward to the club this month, and they have set their sights on Napoli striker Dries Mertens.

Matt Debono

Fikayo Tomori Gives Frank Lampard a Timely Reminder of His Importance

After dropping out of the first eleven in recent weeks, the 22-year-old put in a star performance away to Hull City and will be hoping that is enough to get him back in Chelsea's ever-changing defence away to Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime.

Daniel Childs

Reaction: Chelsea supporters hope Jurgen Klopp sticks to his word following FA Cup draw

Chelsea supporters have reacted to the Emirates FA Cup draw after the Blues were handed a home tie.

Matt Debono

Chelsea handed Shrewsbury or Liverpool in FA Cup Fifth Round

Chelsea have been drawn against the winners of the replay between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea have to do better if they want to fight for trophies

Cesar Azpilicueta has sent out a warning to the rest of the Chelsea side that things thing need to improve if they are going to challenge for trophies.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Chelsea stars pay tributes to Kobe Bryant who tragically died in helicopter crash

Tributes have poured in for former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who has been confirmed to have tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea make enquiry for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Crystal Palace's Vicente Guaita and his representatives over a potential move across London.

Matt Debono

Fikayo Tomori eyeing FA Cup silverware with Chelsea

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is targeting silverware and FA Cup glory after the Blues booked their spot in the last-16 of the competition.

Matt Debono