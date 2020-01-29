Confirmed Officials: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Leicester City versus Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday 1st February will be refereed by Lee Mason at the King Power Stadium.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for the league clash between the Foxes and Frank Lampard's side.

Lee Mason will be the referee for the meeting between third and fourth - which is live on BT Sport.

----------

Referee: Lee Mason

Assistants: Simon Long, Mark Scholes

Fourth official: Oliver Langford

VAR: Graham Scott

Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday

----------

This will be the first game in which Lee Mason has officiated a game involving Chelsea this season in the Premier League.

----------

Statistics

Leicester City have won 8 of their last 12 home games in the Premier League this season.

The Foxes score on average of 2.17 goals per game in the Premier League this season.

Brendan Rodgers' side concede a goal a game on average in the Premier League.

Mason Mount cooly slotted away in the previous meeting between the two sides at Stamford Bridge back in August. Getty Images

Chelsea have won 7 of their last 12 away games in the Premier League this season.

Frank Lampard's side score on average of 1.71 goals per game so far in the Premier League this season after 24 games.

The Blues concede on average of 1.33 times per game in the 2019-20 Premier League.

----------

Going off of the statistics, the game is set to have goals in it on Saturday with both sides free-scoring, but have also having shown signs of conceding.

----------

----------

