Confirmed Officials: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Newcastle United against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday 18th January will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh at St. James' Park. 

The Premier League confirmed the officials for the Blues' trip to the Toon to face the Magpies at the weekend, 

Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for the league clash - which is live on BT Sport. 

----------

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Assistants: Daniel Cook, Constantine Hatzidakis

Fourth official: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Kevin Friend

Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday

----------

Statistics

  • Chelsea are looking to record consecutive away Premier League wins against Newcastle United for the first time since winning 2-0 in both 2007-08 and 2008-09.
  • Newcastle have taken just four points from their last eight Premier League games against Chelsea [W1 D1 L6], losing each of their last three meetings in a row.

----------

WATCH: N'Golo Kante could return to the Chelsea side after missing the 3-0 win against Burnley.

----------

  • Newcastle's Miguel Almirón has scored with each of his last two shots on target in the Premier League, having failed to find the net with any of his first 15 such efforts in the competition.
  • Chelsea's Willian has initiated four sequences leading to goals in the Premier League this season after winning possession back from the opposition, more than any other player in the competition. 

----------

Can Chelsea bag another three points on the road, or will Newcastle United end their run of four games without a win in the Premier League? Let us know your predictions down below!

----------

