Confirmed Real Madrid Squad to Face Chelsea in Champions League Quarter-Final at Stamford Bridge

Real Madrid's full squad travelling to London to face Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final has been announced.

The sides face off in the first leg of the clash on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge, playing for a place in the semi-final.

Los Blancos have confirmed their Champions League squad to face Thomas Tuchel's men.

Former Blue Thibaut Courtois has been named in the squad and will most likely start for Carlo Ancelotti's men.

He admitted that he is hoping for a 'happy return' when he steps out infront of fans at Stamford Bridge.

“I hope it's a happy return to Stamford Bridge," Courtois admitted.

"We're now rivals. They'll want to win and the same goes for me too and so I'm not expecting any applause from the fans. I hope that they don't boo me, but you never know.

"I’m prepared for whatever comes and we'll have to see how it goes. I'm happy to be returning there with fans in the stands because last year when we played them the stadium was empty."

Karim Benzema has recovered from an injury to be fit to face the Blues whilst Chelsea's former star Eden Hazard will not be fit for the clash.

Furthermore, former Chelsea manager and current Real Madrid man Ancelotti could miss the game after testing positive with Covid-19 last week, but could fly to London to be in the dugout if he provides a negative test in time.

