Confirmed: Reece James Withdraws From England Squad to Continue Chelsea Recovery

Reece James has withdrawn from the England squad for their upcoming internationals against Switzerland and Ivory Coast, it has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old has pulled out of Gareth Southgate's squad along with Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tammy Abraham due to injury.

All four have been replaced by Sam Johnstone, Tyrick Mitchell, Kyle Walker-Peters and Ollie Watkins.

Chelsea now have just the two representatives with England for the two internationals - Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher (on loan at Crystal Palace).

Why did Thomas Tuchel want him to be pulled out?



James was called up, to the surprise of Thomas Tuchel, despite being out through injury after suffering a setback against Burnley following his return from a hamstring tear.

IMAGO / Colorsport

After missing the win at Lille and Middlesbrough, Tuchel confirmed Petr Cech would hold discussions with England to withdraw the right-back to allow him to continue his recovery ahead of a hoped return next month.

"Petr Cech will have this chat because, of course, the recommendation is that he does not go," Tuchel admitted at the weekend.

"He is still in individual training, otherwise, we would have brought him to Lille and we would have brought him here for sure. There is no doubt about it.

"He is still in individual training, he needs one more week of rehabilitation and I think we can provide this much better than – it is not the job of the national team to do this."

