Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has named his side to face Southampton on Boxing Day in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea head into the game having beaten Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend prior to Christmas, and will be in buoyant mood ahead of the Saints' visit. 

Head coach Frank Lampard has stuck with a 3-4-3 system against Southampton, as Callum Hudson-Odoi comes back into the Chelsea side, whilst Cesar Azpilicueta has been deemed fit after picking up a minor hamstring injury at Spurs. 

Here's the full teams at Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea vs. Southampton:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Arrizabalaga. Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Rudiger, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Abraham 

Bench: Caballero, Christensen, Barkley, Mount, Pedro, Pulisic, Batshuayi

Southampton XI to face Chelsea: McCarthy, Cedric, Stephens, bednarek, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Hojberg, Armstrong, Obafemi, Redmond, Adams 

Bench: Gunn, Yoshida, Vestergaard, Boufal, Danso, Ings, Romeu 

----------

