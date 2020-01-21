Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, which marks the 200th meeting between the two clubs.

Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard meet in the dugout for the first time at Stamford Bridge, after the reverse fixture in December in which Lampard came out on top.

Here is the all-important team news ahead of the London derby:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Abraham

Bench: Caballero, Pedro, Barkley, Alonso, Zouma, Mount, Batshuayi ----------

Arsenal XI to face Chelsea: Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Mustafi, Saka, Torreira, Xhaka, Pepe, Martinelli, Ozil, Lacazette

Bench: Martinez, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Willock, Guendouzi, Nketiah

----------

