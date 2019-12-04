Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Chelsea take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday evening, and Frank Lampard has named his since to face Dean Smith's side.

Frank Lampard's side currently sit in fourth, and will be looking to cement their spot in the Champions League spots with a win against Aston Villa.

Aston Villa head to West London looking to cause another upset, after they grabbed a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford at the weekend, whilst the Blues fell to a 1-0 defeat to West Ham.

John Terry returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time since leaving the club, but will be on the opposition bench alongside Dean Smith.

Confirmed Teams:

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, James, Christensen, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Mount, Kante, Kovacic; Pulisic, Willian, Abraham

Bench: Caballero, Tomori, Batshuayi, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Emerson

Aston Villa XI:Heaton, El Mohamedy, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Nakamba, Grealish, McGinn, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Wesley

Bench: Nyland, Engels, Lansbury, Jota, Kodja, Luiz, Taylor,

The big news for Chelsea is that Tammy Abraham is fit!

Chelsea host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday - live on Amazon Prime.

