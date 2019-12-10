Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs LOSC Lille | Champions League

Chelsea have confirmed their side which will face French side LOSC Lille in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side need potentially at least a draw to progress into the knockout stages of the Champions League, but a win will 100% confirm their place in the last-16 of the competition.

Ajax and Valencia play one another in Amsterdam in the other group game, so Frank Lampard and his team will be keeping a close eye on the action in Holland.

Here are the confirmed teams for the all-important clash between Chelsea and LOSC Lille in West London.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson; Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic; Pulisic, Abraham, Willian

Bench: Caballero, Christensen, Barkley, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi, James

LOSC Lille XI: Maignan; Pied, Djalo, Celik, Gabriel; Xeka, Araujo, Maia; Remy, Yazici, Soumare

Bench: Cesar, Fonte, Osimhen, Ikone, Bamba, Renato Sanches, Bradaric

Chelsea take on LOSC Lille at Stamford Bridge for a chance to progress into the last-16 of the Champions League.

Will the young guns push through and perform when the pressure is on?

