Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Matt Debono

The team news has arrived from Stamford Bridge ahead of the Premier League meeting between Chelsea and Manchester United. 

Both sides will be itching to claim all three points on Monday evening with the top-four race starting to heat up as the pressure ramps up from sides in and around them.

Frank Lampard's side currently sit six points ahead of the Red Devils in the Premier League.

Here is the all-important team news ahead of kick-off:

Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Caballero; James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta (c); Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro 

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Barkley, Mount, Giroud

Manchester United XI to face Chelsea: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire (c), Shaw; Williams, Fred, Matic, Fernandes, James; Martial

Bench: Romero, Dalot, Jones, Andreas, Mata, Greenwood, Ighalo

Who will come out on top at Stamford Bridge - will Chelsea claim all three points to extend their gap in the top-four? Find out with coverage on SI.com. 

