Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed his side which will face West Ham in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge. 

The Blues hosts the Hammers in West London, looking to bounce back from their narrow defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

Currently sitting in fourth, both sides’ start to the season are heavily contrasting. Chelsea look promising, whilst West Ham look almost down and out under Manuel Pellegrini.

Lampard is without Tammy Abraham for West Ham’s visit to Stamford Bridge, as Olivier Giroud leads the line for the Blues.

Despite heavy praise in the build-up to the London derby, Michy Batshuayi has to settle for a spot on the bench.

Cesar Azpilicueta drops to the bench as Reece James and Emerson Palmieri start as the full-backs for Chelsea.

N’Golo Kante also takes a place on the bench as Mason Mount comes back into the side to replace the Frenchman. 

Mateo Kovacic continues in the sides alongside Jorginho, after he scored his first goal for the club in midweek against Valencia. 

A surprise start for Pedro, as he is given the nod ahead of Willian, whilst Callum Hudson-Odoi returns to the Chelsea side’s on the bench. 

Christian Pulisic also starts under Frank Lampard once again against the Hammers. 

Bench: Caballero, Christensen, Batshuayi, Azpilicueta, Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Willian 

West Ham XI to face Chelsea: Martin, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Valbuena, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Anderson, Snodgrass, Antonio, Fornals

Can Chelsea bounce back with a win against their London rivals West Ham on Saturday? Frank Lampard will be an eager man to secure three points. 

