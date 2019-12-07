Absolute Chelsea
Confirmed Teams: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea take on Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park, and Frank Lampard has named his Blues' team to take on the Toffees. 

Frank Lampard managed to end his side's two-game losing streak after a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa. 

Whilst Everton axed Marco Silva during the week following a derby day defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, and that was the final straw as the Toffees' hierarchy showed him in the door in . Merseyside. 

Duncan Ferguson takes charge of Everton on a temporary basis, and he has named his first starting XI in charge.

----------

Confirmed Teams:

Everton XI: Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Walcott, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin 

Bench: Baines, Tosun, Bernard, Stekelenburg, Davies, Kean, Niasse

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, James, Christensen, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Willian, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham

Bench: Caballero, Tomori, Emerson, Jorginho, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi

----------

Chelsea travel to Goodison Park in the early kick-off in the Premier League to face manager-less Everton. 

----------

