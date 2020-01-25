Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Hull City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Matt Debono

Hull City play host to Frank Lampard's Chelsea in the fourth round of the FA Cup, and the team news has been confirmed. 

Both sides will be eager to put their name into Monday's draw for the fifth round. 

Here is the confirmed team news from the KCOM:

----------

Hull City XI to face Chelsea: Long; McKenzie, Burke, Tafazolli, Lichaj, Kane, Da Silva, Honeyman, Wilks, Bowen, Eaves

Bench: Ingram, Grosicki, McLoughlin, Kingsley, Magennis, Irvine, Samuelsen

----------

Chelsea XI to face Hull City: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso; Barkley, Kovacic, Mount; Pedro, Batshuayi, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Cumming, Christensen, Lamptey, Maatsen, Emerson, Gilmour, Willian

----------

Who do you think is going to come out on top in this cup tie? Let us know your score predictions below!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reaction: Chelsea fans react to the Blues' starting XI against Hull City

Frank Lampard has come underfire for his team selection which will start against Hull City in the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Shirt deal with Three UK is a 'big deal' for Chelsea

Frank Lampard has reacted to the announcement of Chelsea's new deal with Three UK, which will see the mobile provider sponsor the Blues' shirts.

Matt Debono

Gallery: Chelsea train at Cobham ahead of FA Cup tie against Hull City

Chelsea travel north to face Championship side Hull City at the KCOM Stadium in the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

Matt Debono

Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to Chelsea training following Achilles injury

Frank Lampard saw Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek return to full-training at Cobham on Friday with the rest of the Blues squad.

Matt Debono

Kepa Arrizabalaga dropped: Willy Caballero to start for Chelsea against Hull City in FA Cup

Frank Lampard has confirmed Willy Caballero will start ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga for Chelsea against Hull City in the FA Cup 4th round.

Matt Debono

Injury Update: Frank Lampard confirms Tammy Abraham hasn't fractured ankle, but return 'not clear'

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed Tammy Abraham hasn't fractured his ankle after the forward was carried off at full-time against Arsenal in midweek.

Matt Debono

"It’s almost incomprehensible how badly the club has been run." https://www.si.com/soccer/2020/01/23/manchester-united-problems-decisions-solskjaer-woodward-glazer

Scott Kennedy

Report: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea had to settle for a point against Arsenal in the Premier League, despite playing the game with an extra man for 70 minutes following David Luiz's sending off.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, which marks the 200th meeting between the two clubs.

Matt Debono

Report: Barcelona eye Chelsea outcast Olivier Giroud should move for Arsenal star fail

Barcelona could turn their attentions to Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud this month, if they are unable to acquire Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Matt Debono