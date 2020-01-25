Confirmed Teams: Hull City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Hull City play host to Frank Lampard's Chelsea in the fourth round of the FA Cup, and the team news has been confirmed.

Both sides will be eager to put their name into Monday's draw for the fifth round.

Here is the confirmed team news from the KCOM:

Hull City XI to face Chelsea: Long; McKenzie, Burke, Tafazolli, Lichaj, Kane, Da Silva, Honeyman, Wilks, Bowen, Eaves

Bench: Ingram, Grosicki, McLoughlin, Kingsley, Magennis, Irvine, Samuelsen

Chelsea XI to face Hull City: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso; Barkley, Kovacic, Mount; Pedro, Batshuayi, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Cumming, Christensen, Lamptey, Maatsen, Emerson, Gilmour, Willian

