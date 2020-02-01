Confirmed Teams: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Leicester City host Chelsea in the Premier League, and the team news is in at the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers meets Frank Lampard as third takes on fourth in the league.

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of Leicester City versus Chelsea:

Leicester City XI to face Chelsea: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Bench: Ward, Justin, Fuchs, Praet, Gray, Albrighton, Iheanacho

Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Pedro

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Tomori, Alonso, Kovacic, Barkley, Willian, Batshuayi

Can Chelsea consolidate their spot in the top-four, or will they be hoping for results elsewhere to head in their favour?

