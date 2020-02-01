Absolute Chelsea
Confirmed Teams: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Leicester City host Chelsea in the Premier League, and the team news is in at the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers meets Frank Lampard as third takes on fourth in the league.

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of Leicester City versus Chelsea:

----------

Leicester City XI to face Chelsea: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Bench: Ward, Justin, Fuchs, Praet, Gray, Albrighton, Iheanacho

----------

Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Pedro

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Tomori, Alonso, Kovacic, Barkley, Willian, Batshuayi 

----------

Can Chelsea consolidate their spot in the top-four, or will they be hoping for results elsewhere to head in their favour?

----------

