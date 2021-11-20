Confirmed Teams: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at the King Power Stadium.

The Blues sit top of the Premier League table and have the opportunity to go six points clear at the top of the league as Manchester City and Liverpool play later on.

Here is the confirmed team news from west London:

Chelsea XI to face Leicester: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi,

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Azpillicueta, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Pulisic, Ziyech, Werner

Leicester XI to face Chelsea: Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey, Castagne, Barnes, Albrighton, Ndidi, Soumare, Vardy, Lookman

Bench: Ward, Bertrand, Vestegaard, Maddison, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka





