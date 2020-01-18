Absolute Chelsea
Confirmed Teams: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard and Steve Bruce have named their starting teams as Newcastle United and Chelsea come together in the Premier League at St. James' Park. 

The Blues have the chance to extend their lead in fourth spot after Tottenham dropped points, whilst the hosts will be looking to climb up the table in the Premier League. 

Here are the confirmed teams for the clash in the Toon:

----------

Newcastle United XI to face Chelsea: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Willems, Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Bench: Darlow, Schar, Ritchie, Lejeune, Atsu, S.Longstaff, M.Longstaff

----------

Chelsea XI to face Newcastle United: Arrizabalaga; James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Abraham.

Bench: Caballero, Zouma, Emerson, Barkley, Kovacic, Pedro, Batshuayi

----------

Who is coming out on top in the late kick-off at St. James' Park - Newcastle United or Chelsea? Let us know your predictions below!

----------

OFFICIAL: Reece James pens new long-term Chelsea deal

Reece James has penned a new long-term deal at Chelsea, which sees his new deal at the club run until 2025.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Every word said by Chelsea Frank Lampard ahead of visit to face Newcastle United

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard took to the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Chelsea injury update: Christian Pulisic out until February, Loftus-Cheek continues to train

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has provided an update on the comebacks of Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek as the pair are currently out through injuries.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard 'won't take opponents Newcastle United lightly' despite injury troubles

Newcastle United host Chelsea at the weekend in the Premier League, and Blues boss Frank Lampard has said he won't be taken the hosts lightly.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Olivier Giroud could leave Chelsea, Barkley won't be leaving in January

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed Olivier Giroud could leave the club this month, but Ross Barkley will not be leaving Chelsea in January.

Matt Debono

'I rate him very highly' - Frank Lampard on Chelsea youngster Reece James

Frank Lampard has revealed his delight after Reece James agreed a new contract with Chelsea this week.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Newcastle United against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday 18th January will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh at St. James' Park.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

The all important statistics as Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Matt Debono

Preview: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel north to face Steve Bruce's Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea 'in pole position' to sign PSG youngster Kays Ruiz-Atil

Chelsea are leading the race to land 17-year-old Kays Ruiz-Atil from French side Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

Matt Debono