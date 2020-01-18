Confirmed Teams: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard and Steve Bruce have named their starting teams as Newcastle United and Chelsea come together in the Premier League at St. James' Park.

The Blues have the chance to extend their lead in fourth spot after Tottenham dropped points, whilst the hosts will be looking to climb up the table in the Premier League.

Here are the confirmed teams for the clash in the Toon:

Newcastle United XI to face Chelsea: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Willems, Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Bench: Darlow, Schar, Ritchie, Lejeune, Atsu, S.Longstaff, M.Longstaff

Chelsea XI to face Newcastle United: Arrizabalaga; James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Abraham.

Bench: Caballero, Zouma, Emerson, Barkley, Kovacic, Pedro, Batshuayi

Who is coming out on top in the late kick-off at St. James' Park - Newcastle United or Chelsea? Let us know your predictions below!

