Confirmed Teams: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Chelsea travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's men are in the driving seat, having won 2-0 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge last week.

Here is all the important team news ahead of the London derby, with a place in the final at stake.

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur:  Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr; Kovacic, Jorginho; Mount Hudson-Odoi; Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Bettinelli, Alonso, Silva, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech

Tottenham Hotspur XI to face Chelsea: Gollini, Royal, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Winks, Lucas, Lo Celso, Kane

Bench: Lloris, Sessegnon, Rodon, White, Alli, Skipp, Gil, Scarlett, Pastotski

