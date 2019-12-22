Absolute Chelsea
Confirmed Teams: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea travel across London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as Jose Mourinho meets Frank Lampard in the dugout once again. 

The two sides are separated by three points, with the Blues sat in fourth spot on 29 points, whilst Spurs are down in eighth.

But the winner of the derby will take a place in the Champions League spots at Christmas. Chelsea currently occupy fourth spot, but three points for Spurs will see them climb above Frank Lampard's side on goal difference into fourth. 

The team news is in from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

----------

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Abraham, Willian

Bench: Caballero, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Batshuayi

Tottenham XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Moura, Son, Kane 

Bench: Vorm, Foyth, Rose, Winks, Ndomble, Lo Celso, Eriksen

----------

