Confirmed: The Chelsea Squad in Abu Dhabi for Club World Cup
The 23-man Chelsea squad that has travelled to Abu Dhabi for the Blues' Club World Cup campaign has been confirmed.
Thomas Tuchel's side are without Ben Chilwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek who remain injured, whilst Reece James has made a surprising return to the squad. Edouard Mendy is expected to join the squad after the Africa Cup of Nations final.
The Chelsea Fifth Stand app has confirmed the squad:
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Antonio Rudiger
Marcos Alonso
Andreas Christensen
Jorginho
Thiago Silva
N’Golo Kante
Mateo Kovacic
Romelu Lukaku
Christian Pulisic
Timo Werner
Marcus Bettinelli
Trevoh Chalobah
Saul
Ross Barkley
Mason Mount
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Hakim Ziyech
Kenedy
Reece James
Cesar Azpilicueta
Kai Havertz
Malang Sarr
