Confirmed: The Chelsea Squad in Abu Dhabi for Club World Cup

The 23-man Chelsea squad that has travelled to Abu Dhabi for the Blues' Club World Cup campaign has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side are without Ben Chilwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek who remain injured, whilst Reece James has made a surprising return to the squad. Edouard Mendy is expected to join the squad after the Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Chelsea Fifth Stand app has confirmed the squad:

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Antonio Rudiger

Marcos Alonso

Andreas Christensen

Jorginho

Thiago Silva

N’Golo Kante

Mateo Kovacic

Romelu Lukaku

Christian Pulisic

Timo Werner

Marcus Bettinelli

Trevoh Chalobah

Saul

Ross Barkley

Mason Mount

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hakim Ziyech

Kenedy

Reece James

Cesar Azpilicueta

Kai Havertz

Malang Sarr

