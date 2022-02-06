Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Confirmed: The Chelsea Squad in Abu Dhabi for Club World Cup

The 23-man Chelsea squad that has travelled to Abu Dhabi for the Blues' Club World Cup campaign has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side are without Ben Chilwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek who remain injured, whilst Reece James has made a surprising return to the squad. Edouard Mendy is expected to join the squad after the Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Chelsea Fifth Stand app has confirmed the squad:

Kepa Arrizabalaga
Antonio Rudiger
Marcos Alonso
Andreas Christensen
Jorginho
Thiago Silva
N’Golo Kante
Mateo Kovacic
Romelu Lukaku
Christian Pulisic
Timo Werner
Marcus Bettinelli
Trevoh Chalobah
Saul
Ross Barkley
Mason Mount
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Hakim Ziyech
Kenedy
Reece James
Cesar Azpilicueta
Kai Havertz
Malang Sarr

Read More

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007758937h
News

Confirmed: The Chelsea Squad in Abu Dhabi for Club World Cup

1 minute ago
imago1009563636h
News

Marcos Alonso Urges Chelsea to Be Ready for Club World Cup Challenge

28 minutes ago
imago1007038316h
News

Watch: Chelsea Land in Abu Dhabi Ahead of Club World Cup

57 minutes ago
imago1008795431h
News

FA Cup Fifth Round Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Ball Number & Potential Opponents

12 hours ago
imago1009379984h (3)
News

Report: Chelsea Have Plan in Place if Rudiger, Christensen & Azpilicueta Depart

12 hours ago
imago1009563272h
News

Marcos Alonso Reflects on 'Nice' FA Cup Tie as Chelsea Beat Plymouth Argyle

13 hours ago
imago1009563636h
News

Marcos Alonso Delighted With Winning Chelsea Goal Against Plymouth

13 hours ago
imago1009559248h
News

Arno Michels Praises Plymouth Defence After Chelsea Progress Through to Fifth Round of FA Cup

14 hours ago