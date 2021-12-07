Confirmed: The Chelsea Squad Travelling to Russia Ahead of Zenit Clash

The 20-man Chelsea squad that has travelled to Russia for the Blues' clash against Zenit in the Champions League has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side are without injured Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho.

The Chelsea official 5th Stand app has confirmed the squad:

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Antonio Rudiger

Marcos Alonso

Andreas Christensen

Thiago Silva

Romelu Lukaku

Christian Pulisic

Timo Werner

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Edouard Mendy

Saul Niguez

Ross Barkley

Mason Mount

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hakim Ziyech

Reece James

Cesar Azpilicueta

Kai Havertz

Malang Sarr

