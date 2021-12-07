Publish date:
Confirmed: The Chelsea Squad Travelling to Russia Ahead of Zenit Clash
The 20-man Chelsea squad that has travelled to Russia for the Blues' clash against Zenit in the Champions League has been confirmed.
Thomas Tuchel's side are without injured Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho.
The Chelsea official 5th Stand app has confirmed the squad:
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Antonio Rudiger
Marcos Alonso
Andreas Christensen
Thiago Silva
Romelu Lukaku
Christian Pulisic
Timo Werner
Read More
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Edouard Mendy
Saul Niguez
Ross Barkley
Mason Mount
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Hakim Ziyech
Reece James
Cesar Azpilicueta
Kai Havertz
Malang Sarr
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube