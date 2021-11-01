Publish date:
Confirmed: The Chelsea Squad Travelling to Sweden Ahead of Malmö Clash
The Chelsea squad that has travelled to Sweden for the Blues' clash against Malmo in the Champions League has been confirmed.
Thomas Tuchel's side are wi whilst N'Golo Kante has not travelled.
The Chelsea official website has confirmed the squad:
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Antonio Rudiger
Marcos Alonso
Andreas Christensen
Jorginho
Thiago Silva
Christian Pulisic
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Marcus Bettinelli
Saul Niguez
Edouard Mendy
Trevoh Chalobah
Ross Barkley
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Ben Chilwell
Hakim Ziyech
Reece James
Cesar Azpilicueta
Kai Havertz
Malang Sarr
Harvey Vale
