Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Confirmed: The Chelsea Squad Travelling to Sweden Ahead of Malmö Clash

    Author:

    The Chelsea squad that has travelled to Sweden for the Blues' clash against Malmo in the Champions League has been confirmed.

    Thomas Tuchel's side are wi whilst N'Golo Kante has not travelled.

    The Chelsea official website has confirmed the squad:

    Kepa Arrizabalaga

    Antonio Rudiger

    Marcos Alonso

    Andreas Christensen

    Jorginho

    Thiago Silva

    Christian Pulisic

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek

    Marcus Bettinelli

    Saul Niguez

    Read More

    Edouard Mendy

    Trevoh Chalobah

    Ross Barkley

    Callum Hudson-Odoi

    Ben Chilwell

    Hakim Ziyech

    Reece James

    Cesar Azpilicueta

    Kai Havertz

    Malang Sarr

    Harvey Vale

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35836541
    News

    Confirmed: The Chelsea Squad Travelling to Sweden Ahead of Malmö Clash

    48 seconds ago
    sipa_35834539
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Chelsea's Approach Despite 'Favourites' Tag in Recent Weeks

    11 minutes ago
    sipa_35836302
    Match Coverage

    Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Malmo: Azpilicueta Returns as Hudson-Odoi Retains Attacking Spot

    6 minutes ago
    sipa_35707158
    News

    Ben Chilwell Over the Moon With Goalscoring Record

    31 minutes ago
    sipa_35836541
    News

    Tuchel Breaks Down Chelsea's System When Addressing Their Goalscoring Versatility

    51 minutes ago
    pjimage (49)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea's Goal Scoring Wing-Backs Chilwell & James

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35774695
    News

    Ben Chilwell Responds to Thomas Tuchel Labelling Him 'Mentally Tired'

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34577582
    News

    'We Are in a Good Place' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea's Recent Form

    1 hour ago