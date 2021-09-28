Confirmed: The Chelsea Squad Travelling to Turin Ahead of Juventus Clash

The Chelsea squad that has travelled to Italy for the Blues' clash against Juventus in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's side are without Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Reece James and Christian Pulisic for the match.

The Chelsea official website has confirmed the squad:

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Antonio Rudiger

Marcos Alonso

Andreas Christensen

Jorginho

Thiago Silva

Mateo Kovacic

Romelu Lukaku

Timo Werner

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Marcus Bettinelli

Trevoh Chalobah

Edouard Mendy

Saul

Ross Barkley

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Ben Chilwell

Hakim Ziyech

Cesar Azpilicueta

Kai Havertz

Malang Sarr

