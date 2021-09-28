Confirmed: The Chelsea Squad Travelling to Turin Ahead of Juventus Clash

The Chelsea squad that has travelled to Italy for the Blues' clash against Juventus in the Champions League.
Thomas Tuchel's side are without Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Reece James and Christian Pulisic for the match.
The Chelsea official website has confirmed the squad:
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Antonio Rudiger
Marcos Alonso
Andreas Christensen
Jorginho
Thiago Silva
Mateo Kovacic
Romelu Lukaku
Timo Werner
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Marcus Bettinelli
Trevoh Chalobah
Edouard Mendy
Saul
Ross Barkley
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Ben Chilwell
Hakim Ziyech
Cesar Azpilicueta
Kai Havertz
Malang Sarr
