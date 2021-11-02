Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Confirmed: When Chelsea Will Play Brentford in Carabao Cup Quarter-Final

    Author:

    Chelsea's Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Brentford has been confirmed to be played on Wednesday 22 December at 19:45 (GMT).

    The Blues were drawn against the Bees after beating Southampton on penalties in the round of 16.

    And now the official club website has confirmed the date for the match.

    CarabaoCupTrophy1220_0

    The match will be Chelsea's second visit to the Brentford Community Stadium after escaping with a narrow 1-0 victory in the Premier League thanks to Edouard Mendy's Man of the Match performance last month.

    Chelsea have overcome Aston Villa and Southampton, both matches heading to penalties after 1-1 draws..

    Read More

    Brentford, on the other hand, have overcome Forest Green Rovers, Oldham Athletic and Stoke City to book their place in the quarter finals.

    sipa_35836302

    Chelsea will be looking to add their first domestic trophy under Thomas Tuchel, beating Brentford to reach the semi-final stages of the competition.

    The Blues will have to wait until December for the next round of the tournament, however, as they head off on international break in November before competing in the Premier League and Champions League.

    Tuchel's side will be hoping that the cup clash is easier viewing than their league match against the Bees, where Chelsea were lucky to escape with three points.

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_33186242
    News

    Confirmed: Former Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Appointed Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach

    6 minutes ago
    CarabaoCupTrophy1220_0
    News

    Confirmed: When Chelsea Will Play Brentford in Carabao Cup Quarter-Final

    just now
    sipa_35834669
    News

    Thomas Tuchel 'Hoping' to Rely on Strikers for Goals Upon Timo Werner & Romelu Lukaku Return

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35775672
    News

    Report: Saul Niguez Has 'Good Chance' to Start for Chelsea vs Malmo After Impressing Thomas Tuchel

    1 hour ago
    Tuchel cover 1
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals PSG Plans Which He Achieved at Chelsea

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35605558 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Sets Trevoh Chalobah Challenge Ahead of Chelsea's Clash With Malmo

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35665801 (2)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Callum Hudson-Odoi Admision Regarding Wing-Back Role

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35694736
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Describes 'Brave' Decision to Take Over at Chelsea Last Season

    3 hours ago