Confirmed: When Chelsea Will Play Brentford in Carabao Cup Quarter-Final

Chelsea's Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Brentford has been confirmed to be played on Wednesday 22 December at 19:45 (GMT).

The Blues were drawn against the Bees after beating Southampton on penalties in the round of 16.

And now the official club website has confirmed the date for the match.

The match will be Chelsea's second visit to the Brentford Community Stadium after escaping with a narrow 1-0 victory in the Premier League thanks to Edouard Mendy's Man of the Match performance last month.

Chelsea have overcome Aston Villa and Southampton, both matches heading to penalties after 1-1 draws..

Brentford, on the other hand, have overcome Forest Green Rovers, Oldham Athletic and Stoke City to book their place in the quarter finals.

Chelsea will be looking to add their first domestic trophy under Thomas Tuchel, beating Brentford to reach the semi-final stages of the competition.

The Blues will have to wait until December for the next round of the tournament, however, as they head off on international break in November before competing in the Premier League and Champions League.

Tuchel's side will be hoping that the cup clash is easier viewing than their league match against the Bees, where Chelsea were lucky to escape with three points.

