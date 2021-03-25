Confirmed: When Chelsea will start and finish their 2021/22 Premier League campaign

The start and end dates for the 2021/22 Premier League have been confirmed.

Chelsea will begin their 2021/22 Premier League campaign on the weekend of the 14 August 2021, and the season will finish on the 22 May 2022, when all games will kick off simultaneously.

This has been pushed back with the initial date originally being penned in for August 7, however clubs wanted that date to be delayed by a week and their wish was granted at the Shareholders meeting.

Thomas Tuchel has already revealed his hopes for next season as he will take charge of his first Blues pre-season and will manage his first full season in charge of the west London outfit.

He said earlier this month on challenging for the title next year: "Hopefully. It is our job, nothing else is the job than this. There is no time in football, though we wish for time in football so we want to be a part of the transition, do the transition and while we do that, we want to win games, that is absolutely clear.

"For me the two teams are still the benchmark, Liverpool and Man City and we can't close the gap. This is the target."



