Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Conflicting Reports Regarding Centricus' Progression in Race for Chelsea Takeover

There are conflicting reports regarding the progression of Centricus' bid in the race for the takeover of Chelsea Football Club. 

Just a week before he was sanctioned by the UK Government, Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale. 

The news attracted interest from a number of parties wishing to buy the World and European Champions, with Raine Group overseeing the sale of the club. 

imago1010608629h (2)

According to Tariq Panja, the London-based firm Centricus are still believed to be involved in the race for the club as they move into the 'next round of talks'.

However Matt Slater has said that they are out of the race to buy Chelsea.

A deadline of last Friday 18 March was set for all parties to submit their official bids, with Raine Group then devising a shortlist of bidders for the next stage of the process.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Consortiums led by Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton are thought to have made the list, as well as the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca.

imago0152707351h

However, there is also still believed to be an unknown bidder for the club as the process to complete the takeover continues.

It is believed that the west London side will be sold for around £2.5 billion to £2.75 billion, with Raine Group set to make around £30 million once the process has been completed.

Other reports have said that consortiums who have been successful will been notified of the details of the next stage within the next 24 hours.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010482573h (2)
News

How the Raine Group Selected Their Final Chelsea Takeover Shortlist

By Rob Calcutt17 minutes ago
imago1010567957h
News

Boston Celtics & Atalanta Part Owner Stephen Pagliuca Revealed as Chelsea Bidder

By Nick Emms26 minutes ago
imago1010482573h (2)
News

Shortlist for Chelsea Takeover Extended to Five as Mystery Bidder Still Unknown

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1010479507h
News

Revealed: The UK Government's Role in Chelsea Sale as Raine Group Confirm Bidder Shortlist

By Rob Calcutt37 minutes ago
imago1010656856h
News

Chelsea Takeover: What's Next After Raine Confirm Shortlist of Boehly, Broughton, Ricketts & Pagliuca

By Nick Emms57 minutes ago
imago0152699627h
News

Meet the Chelsea Board Who Will Decide Club's New Owners After Raine Shortlist Confirmed

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010479508h (3)
News

'Auction Style Process' for Chelsea Takeover as Raine Group Confirm Shortlist

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010479507h
News

Catalina Kim Reveals Intentions to Join Another Consortium Amid Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago