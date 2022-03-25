Conflicting Reports Regarding Centricus' Progression in Race for Chelsea Takeover

There are conflicting reports regarding the progression of Centricus' bid in the race for the takeover of Chelsea Football Club.

Just a week before he was sanctioned by the UK Government, Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale.

The news attracted interest from a number of parties wishing to buy the World and European Champions, with Raine Group overseeing the sale of the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Tariq Panja, the London-based firm Centricus are still believed to be involved in the race for the club as they move into the 'next round of talks'.

However Matt Slater has said that they are out of the race to buy Chelsea.

A deadline of last Friday 18 March was set for all parties to submit their official bids, with Raine Group then devising a shortlist of bidders for the next stage of the process.

Consortiums led by Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton are thought to have made the list, as well as the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

However, there is also still believed to be an unknown bidder for the club as the process to complete the takeover continues.

It is believed that the west London side will be sold for around £2.5 billion to £2.75 billion, with Raine Group set to make around £30 million once the process has been completed.

Other reports have said that consortiums who have been successful will been notified of the details of the next stage within the next 24 hours.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube