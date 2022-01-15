Conor Gallagher Admits He 'Cant be Compared' to Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard

Conor Gallagher has admitted that he cannot be compared to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard despite impressing on loan at Crystal Palace this season.

The 21-year-old scored in Palace's 1-1 draw at Brighton, adding his seventh goal of the season.

Speaking to the press after the match, Gallagher revealed that he does not believe he can be compared to Frank Lampard.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He said: "I can't be compared to someone like that (Frank Lampard). I was happy to get a goal, I didn't think I played great."

The midfielder has been in impressive form for his loan club since departing Chelsea at the start of the season and will be hoping to return to his parent club and make as much of an impact as Lampard did during his time in Blue, becoming a legend.

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is impressed by Gallagher during his loan spell at Palace.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He said: "He is doing well because he is playing every single game and he know how important he is to this team of Crystal Palace. That's a huge part of being at the best level you can be.

"He maybe would have only played once in weeks if Mateo (Kovacic) had not been injured. You cannot go back to these decisions. They are made for the club and for the player. We need everybody agreed on it. It is obviously a good decision because Conor is playing so well and everybody is happy."

The Blues could see the midfielder as the heir to N'Golo Kante's throne eventually at Stamford Bridge.

