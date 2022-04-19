Conor Gallagher Admits He is Not Thinking About Chelsea Future During Crystal Palace Loan

Chelsea's on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher has admitted that he is not thinking about his future at Stamford Bridge as he prioritises finishing the season strong with Crystal Palace.

The England international was not allowed to play against his parent club in the FA Cup semi-final due to terms of his loan deal.

Speaking after the FA Cup semi-final between the two sides, via Goal, Gallagher stated that he is not looking towards the future at Stamford Bridge as he wishes to end the season strong with Crystal Palace.

When asked about his Chelsea future, Gallagher reiterated: “There’s a few games left and that’s the most important thing right now. I am not thinking about Chelsea yet, I am just thinking about Palace and the end of the season.”

This comes after the midfielder admitted he wanted to be part of the Crystal Palace side to play against Chelsea.

Obviously I wanted to be part of it. It is an amazing occasion for the club to be at Wembley in the semi-final," he said.

“I was happy to be here and support the lads. Playing in games like this is what everyone wants to do, a semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley is one of those games.

“Unfortunately I couldn’t do it today, but hopefully it comes (around) again. I just want to play games, especially a game like this, but it is what it is."

Patrick Vieira was understandably upset about the midfielder not being allowed to play against Chelsea as the Blues dominated the midfield against his side.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel apologised to Gallagher but there will be plenty of more chances for Gallagher to play in these type of big games if he returns to the Blues at the end of the season.

