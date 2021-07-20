Conor Gallagher Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Return And Pre-Season Training

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has enjoyed his return to Stamford Bridge ahead of the new campaign.

The Englishman, who has four years left on his current deal, impressed during a loan spell at West Brom last term, amassing 32 outings across all competitions for the Baggies.

"It’s great to be back. The sessions have been tough but really good, so I’ve enjoyed the first few days," said the 21-year-old on returning to Chelsea, as quoted by the club's official website.

The Cobham graduate is one of several young stars who have been named in the Blues' travelling squad ahead of their pre-season trip to Ireland.

Gallagher added: "I’m enjoying seeing some old friends whom I’ve grown up with through the academy and to train under the manager (Thomas Tuchel) has obviously been great as well."

It was reported recently that Newcastle have held discussions over a potential swoop for the Epsom-born star this summer, after it was suggested that Chelsea have allowed Gallagher to seal a permanent departure from the club.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce had held talks with Gallagher last summer, but the youngster instead decided to move to West Brom on a season-long loan.

There is much interest in the midfielder, with it was previously reported that Crystal Palace are interested in signing Conor Gallagher for £15 million this summer.

Gallagher is hoping to stay at Chelsea to prove himself in the first-team, but that hasn't stopped the Eagles considering a move to land the player who they have watched develop in recent seasons.

It is believed that Chelsea would be open to letting Gallagher leave on loan once again but nothing will be decided until Thomas Tuchel gets to look at his players during pre-season.

What Conor Gallagher said in March on his Premier League experience

"Everyone throughout their careers has a lot of tough moments. You experience losing and things like that and you improve. We as young players, no matter what, will get experience from it. I was excited to play in the Premier League after a step up from Championship last season. I’ve loved every minute of it.

"Hopefully I'll keep developing and improving. It’s been a tough season for West Brom so far, so doing the dirty side of the game, the importance of work off the ball (is important). Premier League quality will punish you if you switch off, so you need to be concentrated and focused.

"I know people have other views on players going on loan and I’ve been at three different teams, but it’s three different experiences and teams with [different] styles, different managers and players. I’ve learnt a lot already in two years. Hopefully I can continue to learn as a player."

