Conor Gallagher Discusses Re-Uniting With Marc Guehi Following Crystal Palace Loan Move

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has joked that him and former Blue Marc Guehi 'can't leave each other alone' after completing loan move to Crystal Palace.

The midfielder signed on a season-long loan deal at Selhurst Park after Guehi completed a permanent move from Chelsea.

Speaking to CPFC, Gallagher expressed his delight at being re-united with Guehi.

“It seems like we can’t leave each other alone! We grew up through the Academy at Chelsea, we were at Swansea together and now here, so we’re like best mates. I’m really happy he’s here." he said.

The pair impressed together on loan at Swansea City in the 2019/20 season, with Gallagher joining mid way through the season following a successful spell at Charlton Athletic.

The duo have also featured together at England youth level, whilst coming through Chelsea's Cobham academy.

Gallagher continued: “Always playing for your country is an honour and we played there together throughout the age groups from Under-17s to Under-21s so it’s been a great journey. It’s just the start, really."

Gallagher joins Patrick Vieira's side for the upcoming season, having spent last campaign on loan at West Bromwich Albion.

What has been said about Gallagher's move?

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish said: "I am delighted Conor has chosen to come to Crystal Palace on a season-long loan after some impressive performances in the Premier League last season. We very much look forward to him joining the squad as we continue to build towards the new season."

