Conor Gallagher frontrunner to move into Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad next season

Conor Gallagher is reportedly one of the frontrunners to join the Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad next season.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Premier League strugglers West Brom, but has been one of the standout performers for the Baggies this season.

Gallagher has featured 25 times for West Brom this season, but is likely to be part of a relegated side come the end of the season.

But according to Goal, Gallagher is highly-rated at Chelsea and is one of the frontrunners to ditch a loan move this summer to come into the first-team fold under Tuchel.

His deal runs until 2025 in west London and is the subject of interest from London counterparts Crystal Palace.

(Photo by Richard Long/News Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea have a lot of competition in the midfield for places, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley also set to return from loan spells this summer.

Gallagher has 'loved every minute' of playing in the Premier League and is looking to continue playing in the top flight.

He said: "Everyone throughout their careers has a lot of tough moments. You experience losing and things like that and you improve. We as young players, no matter what, will get experience from it.

"I was excited to play in the Premier League after a step up from Championship last season. I’ve loved every minute of it. Hopefully I'll keep developing and improving. It’s been a tough season for West Brom so far, so doing the dirty side of the game, the importance of work off the ball [is important].

(Photo by Richard Long/News Images/Sipa USA)

"Premier League quality will punish you if you switch off, so you need to be concentrated and focused. I know people have other views on players going on loan and I’ve been at three different teams, but it’s three different experiences and teams with [different] styles, different managers and players.

"I’ve learnt a lot already in two years. Hopefully I can continue to learn as a player."

Gallagher will be unable to play against his parent club, Chelsea, this weekend when West Brom travel to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

