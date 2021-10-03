Patrick Vieira: Conor Gallagher Has What it Takes to Make it at 'Highest Level'\

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has insisted that Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, currently on loan at Palace, has what it takes to make it at the 'highest level'.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been in the senior ranks at Chelsea since 2019, but is yet to make an appearance for the Blues, having been sent out on four different loan spells since.

He is currently playing under Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace, where he will remain until the end of the 2021/22 season.

As quotes by the Daily Mail, Vieira is incredibly impressed with the youngster and describes him as "fantastic".

"He's a joy to work with.

"His work ethic is fantastic, always positive and the way he is on the field, he is the same off it.

'I strongly believe he has what it takes.

"He still has parts of his game that he needs to improve, but when we're doing feedback on his game, the way he takes in the information and the way he translates it after on the field shows me, he's somebody that wants to improve.

"Taking information in with detail allows him to be a more complete player and for that, he has a big chance at getting to the highest level."

Since becoming a senior player at Chelsea in 2019, the 21-year-old has been on loan spells at Charlton Athletic, Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

During the entirety of those loan spells, he has played a total of 85 matches, scoring 10 goals.

