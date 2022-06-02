Skip to main content

Conor Gallagher Heaps Praise on Chelsea Academy for Producing England Stars

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has hailed the Blues' academy for the output of players that they produce for the national team.

The 22-year-old has had a fine spell at Crystal Palace this season and received his first England caps under Gareth Southgate.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Gallagher gave credit to Chelsea's academy when speaking during international duty.

Mason Mount, Reece James, Gallagher, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have all been called up for the latest squad for the Three Lions, having come through the Chelsea academy.

Discussing the quality of the players coming through, Gallagher heaped praise on those in charge at Cobham.

He said: "It's a lot of credit to how it's run. The coaches - Neil Bath and Jim Fraser - and the way their philosophies and players they've produced is amazing."

The midfielder continued to discuss how the Blues ensure that they do not just make good players but that those coming through Cobham are also 'humble and hard working'.

"One of the guys at  Palace said to me: 'Every player that's come through ChelseaI've met is always very humble and hard working, they all are'. That's a credit to Chelsea," he finalised.

Gallagher will be hoping that he can earn his place in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI next season as he looks to return from the successful spell in south London.

However, the Englishman has refused to be drawn into speculation over his future as he continued: “I am going to be honest that’s all I am thinking about, the next four games here. I want to do well. I have not really thought about it.”

