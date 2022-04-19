Conor Gallagher: I Wanted to Be Part of FA Cup Clash for Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Chelsea's on-loan midfielder, Conor Gallagher, has admitted he wanted to be part of the Crystal Palace side in the semi-final of the FA Cup against his parent club.

The Blues did not allow Gallagher to play due to the terms in his contract and refused to let him play in the semi-final despite a request.

Speaking to Nizaar Kinsella after the match, Gallagher admitted that he wanted to play in the game.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Chelsea came out 2-0 victors, with goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount securing the win for Thomas Tuchel's men.

This could have given Gallagher a glimpse into what his future can involve, with two Cobham graduates scoring at Wembley.

Tuchel apologised to the England international but there will be plenty of more chances for Gallagher to play in these type of big games.

Patrick Vieira was understandably upset about the midfielder not being allowed to play against Chelsea as the Blues dominated the midfield against his side.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

When asked about missing the semi-final, Gallagher admitted: "Obviously I wanted to be part of it. It is an amazing occasion for the club to be at Wembley in the semi-final.

“I was happy to be here and support the lads. Playing in games like this is what everyone wants to do, a semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley is one of those games.

“Unfortunately I couldn’t do it today, but hopefully it comes (around) again. I just want to play games, especially a game like this, but it is what it is."

Chelsea face Liverpool in the final on May 14, with Gallagher sure to be supporting his boyhood club as they search for their first domestic title under Tuchel.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube