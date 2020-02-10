Conor Gallagher looking to achieve dream of playing for Chelsea

Conor Gallagher has revealed his dreams of playing for Chelsea after the midfielder has excelled in his first season in senior football.

The 20-year-old is looking to achieve his goal of climbing into the Blues' first-team - a dream which has become more realistic now with Frank Lampard at the helm.

Charlton Athletic took the box-to-box midfielder on loan at the start of the season, but after six goals in 26 appearances - Gallagher was recalled in January by Chelsea, to then make an immediate move to promotion contenders Swansea City.

Gallagher took part in Chelsea's 'Life on Loan' series, and revealed his future goals.

"I don't like aiming too high right now, I keep things realistic. Chelsea have supported me a lot since I've been out on loan," Gallagher said to the official Chelsea website.

"The most important thing this season is to prove myself, prove to Chelsea that I am good enough to play there. My dream is to play for Chelsea, it is the club I have loved since I was a little boy. I'm willing to do whatever I can to work as hard as possible to achieve that.

"It will make my family so proud, make me proud of myself so I am looking forward to working hard and seeing if I can achieve that."

The 20-year-old has already bagged an assist in his first four appearances for Swansea.

He joined fellow Blue Marc Guehi at the Liberty Stadium for the remainder of the season.

