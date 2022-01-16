Skip to main content
Conor Gallagher Not Thinking About Chelsea Future During Crystal Palace Loan

Chelsea-s on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher has stated that he is not thinking about his future at the club during his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

This comes after the midfielder added his 7th goal of the season for the Eagles and has looked impressive.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw at Brighton, Gallagher opened up on his future.

imago1009127259h

He said: "We know that Chelsea is one of the best teams in the world right now. It's a tough team to get into. But I'm not thinking about that right now."

It was recently reported that Chelsea can no longer recall Gallagher in January due to him playing over 50 per cent of the matches for Patrick Viera's side on loan this season.

Read More

However, it looks like the midfielder could return to Chelsea at the end of the season to compete for his place in Thomas Tuchel's side after impressing in the Premier League this season.

imago1009124709h

The German has previously heaped praise upon his loan midfielder.

He said: "I said many times how much we like Conor, how well he is doing. We saw his goals, we see his performances all the time.

"We need to work our issues out that we are a bit unlucky having injuries in the centre of our game. We are suffering from it but this has nothing to do with Conor.”

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but if the 21-year-old continues his fine form, he will be set to return to his parent club.

