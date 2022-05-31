Conor Gallagher Pens Crystal Palace Farewell Message Ahead of Chelsea Return

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher has penned an emotional message to Crystal Palace upon the expiry of his loan deal as he prepares to return to Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder registered eight goals and five assists in 39 matches for Patrick Vieira's side this season.

Taking to Instagram, Gallagher wrote a farewell message to the Crystal Palace fans.

He wrote: "I’m so proud to have been part of this team in which was a very successful season in the league and getting to Wembley for the FA Cup semi final was amazing.

"From my first contact with Patrick he’s been brilliant with me and helped me develop into a better player, for which I can’t thank him enough. The players and staff have made me feel like I’ve been here for years and the fans have made me feel so at home. Your support helped us in tough games this season and it can make all the difference!

"I’ve given everything this season for the club and was delighted to be the supporters player of the year, thank you all so much for your support. It’s been so special to play for this great club. Hopefully I showed that in my performances on the pitch and how proud I was to wear the shirt. Thank you."

It is unclear as to what the future holds for Gallagher as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted that he will return for pre-season and be given the chance to impress and earn his place in the first-team squad.

However, the 22-year-old has also been linked with a move to Frank Lampard's Everton on loan after an impressive season in south London.

