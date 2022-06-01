Conor Gallagher Puts Chelsea Future to Back of His Mind While He Focuses on England Duty

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has revealed he is fully focusing on his England duty right now with Nations League fixtures coming up, while he puts his Chelsea future to the back of his mind.

The 22-year-old spent this season out on loan at Crystal Palace where he impressed Premier League fans from all across England.

Throughout the season, much has been made about whether he will finally be able to make his senior debut for the Blues next season with Thomas Tuchel said to be a big fan.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Conor Gallagher insisted he is focusing on his England career at the moment, ahead of his nation's clash with Hungary on Saturday afternoon.

“I have not really had time to think about it to be honest,” he said, as quoted by the Evening Standard. “The long season at Palace has only just finished really and then I have come here with England.

“I am going to be honest that’s all I am thinking about, the next four games here. I want to do well. I have not really thought about it.”

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Unable to feature in a single senior Chelsea appearance so far in his career, despite joining the club at the age of eight, Gallagher has been sent out on four loan spells since being promoted to the first team.

“The loans have been brilliant to be honest. Every loan team I have been at has been an amazing experience and to meet all the new players, guys, staff and managers.

“It has all helped me progress and develop as player, so I have loved it. Like I said, I am not sure. These four (England) games are all I am thinking about right now.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube