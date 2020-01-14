Absolute Chelsea
Conor Gallagher reflects on unforgettable loan spell with Charlton Athletic

Matt Debono

Conor Gallagher has sent his best wishes to Championship side Charlton Athletic after he was recalled by Chelsea, to cut short his season-long loan at The Valley.

The 19-year-old enjoyed his first taste of senior football heading to Charlton in the summer, and the midfielder flourished under Lee Bowyer. 

In 26 Championship appearances, Gallagher got on the scoresheet six times and provided two assists in the process.  

A decision was made by Chelsea to recall the teenager early this month, and Gallagher has expressed his thanks to the club. 

"I’ve had a great time at Charlton Athletic and I’d like to thank the staff, my teammates and of course the fans," Gallagher told the official Charlton website.  

"I’ll never forget the excitement of scoring my first goal at The Valley in front of the Covered End.

"I’d like to wish everyone at the club the best of luck for the rest of the season."

TRANSFER NEWS

It's come to a shock for Charlton boss Lee Bowyer who has revealed his disappointment, revealing he 'didn't see this coming'.

"I’m disappointed. I didn’t see this coming if I’m honest which makes it harder to take. At the end of the day, though, we have to move on.

"He’s been a credit and a pleasure to work with. He’s come in and put his body on the line every single day. He’s scored us goals and helped us win games. For someone so young, he’s a great talent to work with and I wish him all the best for his future. He’s come in, learnt and he’s going back a better player than we received and that’s what our job is - to improve players.

"I would like to thank Chelsea for loaning us Conor. The most important thing now is that Conor goes on and progresses in his career and we’ve got to move on and try and find a replacement.”

Burnley, Norwich City, Swansea City and West Brom are among the number of clubs interested in taking the teenager on loan for the remainder of the season.

A decision on Conor Gallagher's next move will be made in the coming days.

