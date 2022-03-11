Conor Gallagher Reveals He Hasn't Thought About His Chelsea Future At All During Crystal Palace Spell

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has revealed he hasn't thought at all about his future with the European champions as of yet.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Crystal Palace under the management of Patrick Vieira and he has been impressing fans of the Premier League so far this season.

Following his eight league goals so far this season, speculation has amounted as to whether he will be a part of Thomas Tuchel's plans at Stamford Bridge next season.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Speaking to Evening Standard Sport, Gallagher revealed he is in constant contact with Chelsea but hasn't, as of yet, thought about his future.

“Chelsea talk to me and keep an eye on me. They have loan staff who keep an eye on all the loan players so everyone feels like they’re still part of the club.

“They speak to me, and they say what they think you can improve on or what you’ve done well, so I’m very fortunate to have Chelsea. It’s nice.

“I haven’t thought about my future at all. I just take every game as it comes, so I’ve not I’ve not thought too ahead at all.

“I think in the stage we’re in this season and where Palace are as a team we can’t afford to you know look too far into the future.

"We got a very important end of the season being in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup now and needing to get points as well, which is very important.”

