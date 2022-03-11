Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Conor Gallagher Reveals He Hasn't Thought About His Chelsea Future At All During Crystal Palace Spell

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has revealed he hasn't thought at all about his future with the European champions as of yet.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Crystal Palace under the management of Patrick Vieira and he has been impressing fans of the Premier League so far this season.

Following his eight league goals so far this season, speculation has amounted as to whether he will be a part of Thomas Tuchel's plans at Stamford Bridge next season.

imago1010111354h

Speaking to Evening Standard Sport, Gallagher revealed he is in constant contact with Chelsea but hasn't, as of yet, thought about his future.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Chelsea talk to me and keep an eye on me. They have loan staff who keep an eye on all the loan players so everyone feels like they’re still part of the club.

“They speak to me, and they say what they think you can improve on or what you’ve done well, so I’m very fortunate to have Chelsea. It’s nice.

“I haven’t thought about my future at all. I just take every game as it comes, so I’ve not I’ve not thought too ahead at all.

“I think in the stage we’re in this season and where Palace are as a team we can’t afford to you know look too far into the future.

"We got a very important end of the season being in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup now and needing to get points as well, which is very important.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010489493h
News

Nike 'Remains Committed' to Chelsea Partnership Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Matt Debono24 minutes ago
imago1010338757h (1)
News

Chelsea's Bank Accounts Frozen Following Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Nick Emms26 minutes ago
imago1010368033h
News

Thomas Tuchel Will Speak to Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen & Antonio Rudiger Amid Contract Restrictions

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago1010486751h
News

Chelsea's Travel Plans for Champions League Clash vs LOSC Lille Unaffected Despite Sanctions

By Matt Debono34 minutes ago
imago1010493709h
News

Report: Three UK in Discussion Over Long Term Removal of Logo From Chelsea Shirts

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010379031h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Adapt When Required Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010480213h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010493576h
News

Thomas Tuchel: I Don’t Care if Neutrals Don’t Want Chelsea or Newcastle to Win

By Nick Emms1 hour ago