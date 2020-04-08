Why Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher doesn't want the 2019/20 season voided

Conor Gallagher has enjoyed his first season in senior football and the midfielder has admitted he would be gutted should the campaign be voided.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan with Charlton Athletic and starred for the Addicks, netting six times and assisting four in 26 appearances in the Championship.

His quick start to life in the Championship saw a whole host of clubs in January come in for Gallagher and Chelsea made the decision to call the England U21 international and immediately send him out to Swansea City to fight for promotion to the top-flight.

The 20-year-old travelled with Frank Lampard and the Chelsea first-team to their pre-season visit of Ireland in the summer. Chelsea FC

After 10 appearances for the Welsh side, Gallagher had five assists to his name before the season was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to the Dorking and Leatherhead Advertiser, Gallagher revealed he would love to finish the season with Swansea City.

"We came in the day before the game thinking we were about to train and then travel to Middlesbrough.

"I didn’t even have in my mind that this might happen but it’s all happened so quickly and obviously that game never went forward so we ended up playing a training game against each other that Friday before we got sent home for a while.

"I would be gutted if the season was made void. I’ve put a lot of hard work in this season, as has every player, so that wouldn’t be ideal at all. I’m still hoping we can finish the season somehow.

Swansea City currently sit in 11th spot in the Championship, three points off of the play-off spots. Swansea City

"If the season was to get void and everything I did was to be deleted, obviously I’d be gutted, however it doesn’t change what I’ve done the season and also the player I’ve become.

"When I first signed for Swansea the main objectives for me was to get them in the play-offs and for me to develop as a player so if the season was to run into June and July then so be it.

"I would love to finish the season with Swansea."

