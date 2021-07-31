Conor Gallagher Sends Chelsea Message After Completing Crystal Palace Loan Move

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has sent a message of support to the Blues following the confirmation of his loan move to Crystal Palace.

The move sees Gallagher link-up with former Academy teammate Marc Guehi at Selhurst Park.

Taking to Instagram, Gallagher has delivered a message of support to his Chelsea teammates as he embarks on another loan move.

Posting on his story, Gallagher wrote: "All the best for the season".

Gallagher was the only player to play the full 90 minutes in Chelsea's pre-season victory against AFC Bournemouth but has been allowed to leave the Blues on loan.

Palace beat off stiff competition from Leeds United and Newcastle United to land Gallagher, who will wear the number - shirt.

Chelsea allowed the midfielder to leave to gain regular Premier League minutes, with Thomas Tuchel 'impressed' by the 21-year-old during pre-season.

However, with so much competition in his area, it is important that Gallagher goes and plays as much football as possible before returning to Stamford Bridge upon the expiry of the loan deal.

What has been said?

Gallagher said: "I’m buzzing to be here. I can’t wait to get started, I’m happy to get the deal over the line.

"I spoke to the manager, I liked what he said, I liked how he wants to play, how he wants me to play and how he wants the team to play. I feel like I can learn from him and the players around me."

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish said: "I am delighted Conor has chosen to come to Crystal Palace on a season-long loan after some impressive performances in the Premier League last season. We very much look forward to him joining the squad as we continue to build towards the new season."

