Conor Gallagher Sends Message to Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Ahead of New Campaign

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has revealed the strengths of his game whilst marking areas that need improving following his return to pre-season training.

The 21-year-old has returned to his boyhood club after impressing on a loan spell at West Brom last season, registering 32 appearances across all competitions for Sam Allardyce's side.

After returning to pre-season after a stellar 2020/21 campaign, Gallagher will look to impress Thomas Tuchel on the Blues' pre-season tour in Ireland.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I think of myself as an all-round midfielder. I like to play box-to-box and just be busy on the pitch, try to create chances and do my defensive work as well," said Gallagher, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"I feel like I can play anywhere in midfield, whether it’s deeper or further forward. I’m happy to do whatever and I’m good enough to do that."

However, being a player who is often harsh with himself and looks to work on and develop key areas of his all-round game, the Cobham graduate is keen on improving the defensive side of his game.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The midfielder added: "I know defensive intelligence is something that I can improve on, so I’ve been working on that last season and now during pre-season. I’ve been told I need to get better at that so I’m focusing on it.

"I’m only 21, so I feel like I’ve gained a lot of experience already and developed a lot as a player. It’s still just the start because I’m nowhere near where I want to be. I know I can go even further."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What Conor Gallagher said in March on his Premier League experience

"Everyone throughout their careers has a lot of tough moments. You experience losing and things like that and you improve. We as young players, no matter what, will get experience from it. I was excited to play in the Premier League after a step up from Championship last season. I’ve loved every minute of it.

"Hopefully I'll keep developing and improving. It’s been a tough season for West Brom so far, so doing the dirty side of the game, the importance of work off the ball (is important). Premier League quality will punish you if you switch off, so you need to be concentrated and focused.

"I know people have other views on players going on loan and I’ve been at three different teams, but it’s three different experiences and teams with [different] styles, different managers and players. I’ve learnt a lot already in two years. Hopefully I can continue to learn as a player."

