Conor Gallagher’s First Words After Joining Crystal Palace on Loan

Conor Gallagher has spoken since completing a season-long loan move to Crystal Palace from Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel believed it was important for the midfielder to receive first team minutes this season.

Speaking to CPFC, Gallagher has discussed new manager Patrick Viera, his playing style and who he already knows at Palace.

Photo by CPFC

On Patrick Viera

“I spoke to the manager, I liked what he said, I liked how he wants to play, how he wants me to play and how he wants the team to play. I feel like I can learn from him and the players around me. I think that’s the main thing."

On his playing style

“I feel like (playing box to box) suits me perfectly, which is one of the reasons why I came here and the way he wants to play as well. Hopefully that can help me show what I can do.”

On the project at Crystal Palace

“I think it’s so exciting. What the manager’s done and the players he’s brought in is really exciting. Hopefully they’ll help the team this season and that everyone can show what they can do and that we can show all the fans what we can do this season.”

Photo by CPFC

On who he already knows

Speaking on former Chelsea teammate Marc Guehi he said: “It seems like we can’t leave each other alone!

“We grew up through the Academy at Chelsea, we were at Swansea together and now here, so we’re like best mates. I’m really happy he’s here.

“Always playing for your country is an honour and we played there together throughout the (England) age groups from Under-17s to Under-21s so it’s been a great journey. It’s just the start, really.

“[I also know Eberechi] Eze. He was with us at England. I know Michael Olise, he was a bit younger than me through the Academy at Chelsea. Nathan Ferguson, good mates with him through England. There are a lot of boys here that I’m friendly with.”

