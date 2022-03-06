Skip to main content
Conor McGregor Sends Message to Roman Abramovich Amid Chelsea Interest Rumours

MMA star Conor McGregor has sent a message to Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, outlining his intentions to make a bid for the club.

This comes after the UFC star 'put forward' his offer to acquire Chelsea following Roman Abramovich's news to sell the west London club.

Speculation had been mounting recently as to whether Abramovich would hold onto the club or sell. But with pressure creeping in due to his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, the Russian billionaire opted to sell the club rather than risk his assets getting frozen.

imago1010144506h

McGregor took to Twitter to reaffirm his interest in the club.

The post, now deleted, stated: "I do not speak in jest. I am exploring this, as I said. A football franchise purchase is in my future make no mistake about it."

Read More

The 33-year-old has previously shown an interest in purchasing a football club, with Manchester United the one he is most interested in, as he has always supported the club but has also held interest in Celtic.

A number of potential suitors as the future Chelsea owner have emerged since the news that Roman Abramovich will be selling the club.

imago1003787737h

American merchant bank, the Raine Group, have been tasked with the sale of the club and bids will be accepted until March 15.

It remains to be seen as to who will take over the European Champions but Abramovich is keen that the new owner will keep the good times flowing at Stamford Bridge.

