Conservative Lords Whip Baroness Penn Shares Government Thoughts on Upcoming Chelsea Takeover

The Conservative Lords whip Baroness Penn has shared the UK Government's thoughts on the upcoming takeover of Chelsea Football Club. 

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the west London side up for sale at the beginning of March, with a takeover set to be completed by the end of April. 

Raine Group are overseeing the sale of Chelsea, and their preferred bidder will have to go to the UK Government before they can successfully purchase the club. 

imago1010482573h (3)

Speaking in the House of Lords, via the Evening Standard, Baroness Penn shared the Government's thoughts on the sale as the club prepares to have new owners.

“The Government does not want to pre-judge any decision Chelsea may make as it is a decision for them to ensure the best owners for the club are found.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“We would expect all due diligence and assessment of owners to happen before an application for a licence for the sale of the club to be made, which then OFSI (Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation) would consider on its merits.”

A shortlist of around four parties is believed to have been made by Raine Group as they look to see which bidder will be the best fit to takeover the World and European Champions.

imago1010479507h

However, recent reports have suggested that some bidders have been left frustrated, with the Ricketts family said to have been shown 'preferential treatment' by the club.

They organised a meeting with former Blue Paul Canoville, which was also attended by club Chairman Bruce Buck.

