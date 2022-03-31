Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Conservative MP Greg Hands Has 'Useful Call' With Todd Boehly Amid Upcoming Chelsea Takeover

Conservative MP Greg Hands has revealed he had a 'useful call' with Todd Boehly's consortium amid the upcoming takeover of Chelsea Football Club. 

The Blues have been up for sale since the beginning of March, with merchant bank Raine Group overseeing the sale. 

Boehly is leading one of the consortiums who are in the next stages of the process to buy the west London side.

imago1010482573h (3)

In a message on Twitter Hands, who is the Conservative MP for Chelsea and Fulham, revealed that he has had a 'useful call' with representatives from Boehly's consortium.

Such talks included them revealing their plans to work with Blues fans and the community should they successfully takeover the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hands also revealed that Boehly's consortium are looking to meet with the Chelsea Supporters' Trust and Chelsea Pitch Owners, as well as other fan groups.

Recent reports revealed that their camp are confident in the size of the wealth behind their bid for the World and European Champions, and the size of their finances is good enough to compete with other interested parties.

imago1010479507h

They also have the desire to compete with the likes of La Liga giants Real Madrid should they be successful, as well as running a model similar to the one used at fellow Premier League side Liverpool.

However there has been recent news of bidders in the race for the club being angered at the 'preferential treatment' shown to the Ricketts family after their meeting with former Blue Paul Canoville.

One adviser from an unnamed party said: "If they want the Ricketts family to buy the club from Roman Abramovich, just tell the rest of us now and spare us what is an awful lot of hard work."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010608629h (2)
News

Chelsea Bidding Race Remains Level Playing Field Despite Concerns of Ricketts Family 'Preferential Treatment'

By Nick Emms10 minutes ago
imago0046129121h
News

Raine Group Have 'no Issues' With Ricketts Family Meeting With Paul Canoville

By Rob Calcutt25 minutes ago
imago1010787772h
News

Christian Pulisic Wants to Keep Doing Well for Chelsea Ahead of USMNT 2022 World Cup Campaign

By Nick Emms40 minutes ago
imago1010700006h
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante 'Snubbed' Move to PSG From Chelsea in January

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago0046129121h (2)
News

Chelsea Takeover: Ken Griffin’s ‘Money Guy’ Role Revealed in Ricketts Family Bid

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010479507h
News

Chelsea Supporters Trust Concerned Regarding Ricketts Family Alleged Preferential Treatment in Takeover Race

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010844832h
Transfer News

Antonio Rudiger's Agent Pictured in Secret Meetings With Barcelona Ahead of Potential Chelsea Departure

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010919268h
News

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic Reacts to USMNT Qualifiying for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

By Nick Emms3 hours ago