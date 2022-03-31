Conservative MP Greg Hands Has 'Useful Call' With Todd Boehly Amid Upcoming Chelsea Takeover

Conservative MP Greg Hands has revealed he had a 'useful call' with Todd Boehly's consortium amid the upcoming takeover of Chelsea Football Club.

The Blues have been up for sale since the beginning of March, with merchant bank Raine Group overseeing the sale.

Boehly is leading one of the consortiums who are in the next stages of the process to buy the west London side.

In a message on Twitter Hands, who is the Conservative MP for Chelsea and Fulham, revealed that he has had a 'useful call' with representatives from Boehly's consortium.

Such talks included them revealing their plans to work with Blues fans and the community should they successfully takeover the club.

Hands also revealed that Boehly's consortium are looking to meet with the Chelsea Supporters' Trust and Chelsea Pitch Owners, as well as other fan groups.

Recent reports revealed that their camp are confident in the size of the wealth behind their bid for the World and European Champions, and the size of their finances is good enough to compete with other interested parties.

They also have the desire to compete with the likes of La Liga giants Real Madrid should they be successful, as well as running a model similar to the one used at fellow Premier League side Liverpool.

However there has been recent news of bidders in the race for the club being angered at the 'preferential treatment' shown to the Ricketts family after their meeting with former Blue Paul Canoville.

One adviser from an unnamed party said: "If they want the Ricketts family to buy the club from Roman Abramovich, just tell the rest of us now and spare us what is an awful lot of hard work."

